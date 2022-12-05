No injuries to public after man fires shots inside Vancouver apartment building

Vancouver police officers used less-lethal rounds to arrest a man near Main and Alexander streets Dec. 4, after he allegedly began shooting a gun inside his apartment building. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)
A man began shooting a gun inside his East Vancouver apartment building Sunday night (Dec. 4), following several days of what an acquaintance described to police as him acting strange.

The Vancouver Police Department says more than three dozen officers responded to the call near Main and Alexander streets shortly after 7 p.m. Officers surrounded the building and evacuated residents from neighbouring homes, before attempting to communicate with the man.

After about 90 minutes, the man exited the building with a loaded gun and a knife, according to VPD. Officers used less-lethal rounds on the man and arrested him.

VPD says the man, who is in his fifties, wasn’t seriously injured. No one else sustained any injuries.

A person who was with the man when he started firing the gun told police the man had been acting strangely for multiple days.

