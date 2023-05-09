No access to road in Hope landlocks three families at farm

The entrance to Fish Camp road. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard) Up until seven years ago, Bell and the other residents were using the entrance/exit that went from their property, through their neighbour’s property in the south, and onto Othello road. That all changed, however, when the property was sold in 2014 and the new neighbour got into a disagreement with Bell (and the rest of the neighbours) over being denied the right to turn her property into an RV park. (Tashawna Bell) Bell said the families were using their access to Fish Camp Road, that lead directly to and past their home. According to the families it was decommissioned but it was used daily. And it was maintained, partially by Emil Anderson, until it fell into the river during the flood. And it fell, the families soon discovered that their home was landlocked and at the mercy of their two neighbours. (Tashawna Bell)

It’s been a year and a half since the November floods and people are still trying to recover from its devastating effects — whether that be losing their homes or other possessions.

For three families living at 67905 Fish Camp Rd., the flood became a catalyst for an ongoing nightmare after it washed away their main access to Fish Camp Road — which, thanks to their neighbours refusing to help, is now keeping them trapped or “landlocked” without a permanent way to enter or leave their farm. And with their temporary road being taken down, the families say they are in danger of being forced to abandon their home if something isn’t done soon.

“This is such a huge thing,” said Evan Bell, the owner of the property and one of the 12 people being affected by the land-lock. “I’ve put my whole life into that property. To just lose everything is a little bit overwhelming, especially under the circumstances, it just seems extremely unfair.

“I don’t think we should have ever been sold the property. If I had known, I would have never bought the property because who buys a landlocked property?”

Before the floods, Bell said the families were using their access to Fish Camp Road, that lead directly to and past their home. According to the families it was decommissioned but it was used daily. And it was maintained, partially by Emil Anderson, until it fell into the river during the flood. After it fell, the families soon discovered their home was landlocked and at the mercy of their two neighbours.

Bell said he had no knowledge that his home was landlocked when he first bought it 21 years ago. For two decades, unaware of the nightmare that the flood would reveal, Bell opened his home to tenants while raising his family. Currently, 12 people — which includes children — live at the residence, all either attending school or having jobs within the Hope area.

Up until seven years ago, Bell and the other residents were using the entrance/exit that went from their property, through their neighbour’s property in the south, and onto Othello Road. That all changed, however, when the property was sold in 2014 and the new neighbour got into a disagreement with Bell (and the rest of the neighbours) over being denied the right to turn her property into an RV park.

”She didn’t want us using her driveway that goes from Othello Road onto our property,” Bell said. “I thought it was an easement when I purchased the place. You should never assume, but I assumed it was an easement. And the way things were, we thought we could use it and it escalated. I took it to the (B.C.) Supreme Court to try and get an easement there because we were landlocked.

“We lost in court so we can’t use that entrance/exit. So, after that, we were using Fish Camp Road and then the flood happened.”

Bell said he lost the court battle due to an old British law that says when the neighbour purchased the land, it came with “indefeasible title.” This means the neighbour purchased the land unencumbered by any form of easement and she does not have to grant an easement — despite Bell’s property being landlocked and emergency services being unable to gain access to his property.

After losing the court case, Bell said he tried speaking with his neighbour’s lawyer about possibly renting use of her driveway. He’s yet to receive a response from her on how much it would cost. And, as of Monday (May 1), his neighbour has locked and gated her driveway.

It should also be noted that the neighbour’s property is currently for sale and does not have a building on it. The families, at 67905, have also said that the neighbour hasn’t lived at the property since purchasing it.

Bell said he then tried to ask if his other neighbour — who technically owns Fish Camp Road — would allow him access to use his driveway. And he even offered to rent or buy easements from him, too. Instead, his other neighbour blocked access to the driveway (land-locking the families on his side as well) and, according to Bell, said he would only grant them access on the day they move out from their home.

As difficult as the situation is, Bell said he doesn’t hold ill will towards his neighbours as he understands that the driveways are their property and they are entitled to do what they want with it.

After he was rejected by his neighbours, Bell said he was approached by Trans Mountain Pipeline who offered him a “gentleman’s agreement” to rebuild or upgrade Fish Camp Road if he allowed them access to his property while they did work.

“Trans Mountain approached me for negotiations, to gain easements on my property to allow them to access my property from Fish Camp Road,” Bell said. “That time their representative, Matthew Walsh, who doesn’t work for them anymore, promised there would be a new Fish Camp Road. And he promised it would be upgraded because the last few years before that it wasn’t maintained very well but it was being maintained with public money — so I assumed it was a public road.

“But when we were in negotiations with Trans Mountain, via Matthew Walsh, he promised us a brand new road — connecting my property to Fish Camp Road — going in there. Which is why I granted them easements for access to my property from Fish Camp Road. But I didn’t get this in writing. And now they’re refusing to build us access.”

Bell acknowledges that it was his fault for not getting repairs for the road in writing. That being said, he said that he only signed the contract with Trans Mountain — who have been working on his property nearly 16 months — because he believed they would repair and upgrade the road. As such, he believes that Trans Mountain haven’t honoured their contract with him. He said that the company should honour their promise especially given the dire situation.

For the past few months, the families have been using the temporary road, put in by Trans Mountain, while they tried to find a more permanent solution. However as of Monday, Trans Mountain has begun the process to declassify the temporary access road. As soon as the road is gone, the families will no longer be able to leave or enter their property again.

“Trans Mountain still claims that they have no obligation to provide us with access to enter and exit our property. They said none of this is their responsibility.”

Trans Mountain agreed that they are not responsible to rebuild access to the road.

“Trans Mountain entered into an agreement with the landowner for the use of Fish Camp Road for construction access of light duty vehicles,” Trans Mountain said via email. “Trans Mountain became aware the 2021 flooding event washed out Fish Camp Road and landlocked access to municipal roadways and subsequently identified an alternate access to the construction right-of-way. Trans Mountain allows the landowners to use our alternate access, however that will end when we enter the reclamation phase on the right-of-way.

“While Trans Mountain understands the impacts for the community and the losses resulting from the flooding in 2021, the state of Fish Camp Road and that of the Landowner’s access is the responsibility of the owner and operator of Fish Camp Road.”

Part of the problem, Bell said, is that no one wants to claim ownership of Fish Camp Road. And until someone does, no one is responsible for rebuilding it, so that Bell’s property has access to it again. Which means, aside from keeping the three families landlocked, emergency services also won’t have access to the farm once the temporary road is de-commissioned.

“67905 Fish Camp Rd. appeared to become landlocked in the late 50s,” said Electoral B Director Peter Adamo, who has been trying to find a way to help the families. “I don’t know how that happened. But when a portion of the property adjacent to what was in the Kettle Valley Railway, now Othello Road, was subdivided off, that’s how long ago this all happened. And then there was a re-purchase 21 years ago of that land, but they always used their access to Othello Road. So, I don’t know how it came about. And nobody can find the reason. So that’s your issue.”

According to Adamo, while the property falls under the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD), the FVRD has never been responsible for subdivisions and the maintenance and construction of roads within its boundaries. That responsibility instead lies with the Ministry of Infrastructure (MOTI), who maintain public roads as one of their duties. However, according to Adamo, MOTI claims that Fish Camp Road is a private road and, because the selling of the road took place more than 70 years ago, they have no record of it ever being under their care.

The situation is further “complicated” by the fact that, according to Bell, the road has been maintained by what appeared to be public money. He said that Emil Anderson (who has a contract with the District of Hope) was maintaining the road for the past two decades. However, Bell said when he reached out to Emil Anderson, after the road was washed away, they told him that they had no record of maintaining the road nor that it was public.

Bell was also unable to prove in court that Fish Camp Road had been used or was being used as a public road, preventing it from gaining public status.

“The ministry confirms that the portion of Fish Camp Road which is the subject of a private dispute is not contained within the ministry’s inventory of highways. Accordingly, the road is outside of the ministry’s jurisdiction,” MOTI said via email. “The ministry has been working to restore provincial roads in the area damaged during the November 2021 flooding. Othello Road has been temporarily restored, and the ministry is currently working towards permanent repairs to ensure reliable, on-going access.”

Emil Anderson hasn’t been reached for comment.

“Because of the two neighbours, they’re literally an island. And next to them is a Crown parcel,” Adamo said. “So, they’d have to make their own road through that and get some type of approval from the Crown government of the Crown Corporation.

“We’re continuing to advocate on behalf of the property owner (Bell) on many occasions and we continue to do so while working with MOTI to find a solution.

“We have to be able to take care of emergency response issues, which we are responsible for in that area. And without access to the property, there’s essentially no emergency response.”

As Adamo mentioned, one solution suggested to Bell is for him to make a road through the five acres of Crown land that is next to his property. Bell said this is unrealistic as it would require money, a lot of manpower, and time that the families currently do not have given how dire the situation is. Another solution given to him was installing a helicopter pad on his property so that the families can leave via helicopter. Again, this is unrealistic.

Bell said his latest attempt, at finding some kind of solution, has been turning to the Canadian Energy Regulator to see if they can convince Trans Mountain to honour their verbal promise. He is also searching for a law firm/lawyer to help him as he continues to seek legal help.

“I hope the Canadian Energy Regulator can do something about Trans Mountain’s promise to re-build the road but I honestly don’t know,” Bell said. “The last thing I want is for them to buy our property, but that would be better than absolutely nothing and just being abandoned and left to my financial destruction, basically.

“I mean, homeless and my credit ruined? Where would I go? My family as well — they live there as well for a reasonable price. And they can’t afford other places to rent.”

For updates on the story be sure to keep an eye on the Hope Standard in the following weeks.

