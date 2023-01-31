Coun. Bud Mercer, Coun. Nicole Huitema Read, Mayor Ken Popove and Coun. Chris Kloot check out the new Little Mountain stairs. (City of Chilliwack)

Newly constructed Little Mountain stairs ready to take Chilliwack hikers away from it all

Chilliwack mayor and councillors checked out the new stairs on Yale Road just east of Quarry Road

The Little Mountain stairs are ready to take hikers up and away from it all.

Mayor Ken Popove and councillors were checking out the newly constructed stairs this week which lead to trails and a viewing platform.

The stairs have about 300 steps snaking up a gravel path with a 60-metre elevation gain which makes them even higher than the Jinkerson stairs on the south side.

“The Little Mountain Stairs are an important component in the City of Chilliwack’s Greenspace Plan, which has identified the potential for a greenbelt and trail network around the north, west and southwest areas of Little Mountain,” according to the city website update on the stairs.

Volunteers with the Chilliwack Park Society partnered with the City of Chilliwack in the past year to begin the transformation of city and private land into an urban forest park at the top of Little Mountain.

“This proposed greenbelt is an assembly of city owned and future remainder lands after the development of privately-owned parcels,” the update continued. “The goal of the greenbelt is to protect and preserve the forest and incorporate trails, nodes, viewpoints and educational areas, while allowing members of the public to access the greenspace.”

The base of the stairs, along with a new parking area, are on property owned by City of Chilliwack at 46963 Yale Road.

