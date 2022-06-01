Site plan of Chilliwack Mall shows spaces where new tenants will be established. (SmartCentres REIT)

Site plan of Chilliwack Mall shows spaces where new tenants will be established. (SmartCentres REIT)

New tenants coming to revamped Chilliwack Mall will see restaurants, retail

A Kelly O’Bryans restaurant, Vie en Rose lingerie are among new tenants named by SmartCentres REIT

Several new tenants for Chilliwack Mall have been announced by SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

The revamped mall will be welcoming: Fatburger, Kelly O’Bryan’s Restaurant, La Vie en Rose, Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen and Marble Slab, according to a recently updated site plan.

Ontario-based SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust purchased the Chilliwack Mall in 2017, and announced ambitious plans to demall the shopping centre at Luckakuck Way and Vedder Road.

The process of “demalling” features a shift away from established anchor tenants at opposite ends of an indoor mall, a style of shopping centre that was popularized in the 1960s.

Instead there are clusters of standalone or multiple tenant buildings, surrounded by ample parking.

Demolition of the existing enclosed mall will be followed up by adding 47,821 square feet of multi-tenant retail space to be built out in phases in the 15.52-acre space.

When WalMart left the Chilliwack Mall in late 2010 for Eagle Landing, the owners then moved to the current redevelopment adding the Winners, Sport Chek and Reitmans as part of an $11 million redevelopment.

RELATED: Demalling plans on the horizon

RELATED: Mall revitalization started in 2011

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackRetail

Previous story
‘A pit in our stomach’: B.C. moms say threshold of decriminalized drug possession too little

Just Posted

New tenants for Chilliwack Mall announced by SmartCentres Chilliwack. (SmartCentres Chilliwack)
New tenants coming to revamped Chilliwack Mall will see restaurants, retail

The designers of the pride banners, from left, Bon Graham, Teri Westerby and Justin Mallard, chat on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 underneath two of the 100 banners that were installed in downtown Chilliwack on May 25. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Rainbow banners installed in downtown Chilliwack for pride month

The provincial government took over the Home Owner Grant program in 2021. This photo depicts housing on Chilliwack Mountain near the Fraser River. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack residents receiving their 2022 property tax notices

Paddlers compete in the six-man canoe races during the Cultus Lake Water Sports War Canoe Races on June 2, 2012. This year’s event is set for June 4 and 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
64th annual war canoe races return to Cultus Lake