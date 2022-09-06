New school spaces created in Chilliwack with new school opening, expansion completed

More than 1,000 students have new school spaces in Chilliwack School District this fall

More than 1,000 students will be streaming into new school spaces as the new Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary-Middle school finally opens this week, and a major expansion at Vedder Elementary is now complete.

Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary-Middle school, which serves families on the south side of Chilliwack, is a 930-seat facility for students from kindergarten to Grade 8. The school has a Neighbourhood Learning Centre that will feature before-and-after-school child care spaces, giving families one dropoff and pickup location for their children.

Board chair Jared Mumford calls Stitó:s “an amazing facility.”

“Today’s announcement, along with the completion of Imagine High and other major school additions, is a result of that work and a testament to the provincial government for following through on their promise to deliver new instructional spaces to Chilliwack,” said Mumford in a news release. “The Chilliwack Board of Education wants to thank all our staff for their hard work and creativity in visioning these important projects and seeing them through to fruition. Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt is an amazing facility that will provide a much-needed educational hub in an area that continues to see significant growth and development.”

Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt is pronounced “stee-tahs lah-lem tot-ilt.” Stitó:s means ‘place of crossing’ while Lá:lém Totí:lt directly translates to ‘house of learning.’

Ten classrooms have been added to Vedder Elementary in addition to two multipurpose spaces, additional washrooms and parking spaces. The expansion adds capacity for 240 more students at the school.

“Chilliwack is a growing community that is an attractive place to raise a family,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “Our government acted fast to invest in new and expanded schools to meet the needs of people in Chilliwack, and now we’re seeing the results. I’m so excited to see more students learning in vibrant and modern classrooms in schools throughout our community.”

These projects were funded by $65.9 million from the province, with $5.5 million from the Chilliwack School District.

“A great school is at the heart of every strong community, and our government’s work to invest in schools is one of the many ways we’re making life better for families in B.C.,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This September, students across B.C. are heading back to new and improved schools. We’re proud of the work we’ve done to provide students with better places to learn, and we will continue to work closely with school boards to make investments that give students the best educational experience possible.”

The completion of the schools adds to the growing list of finished projects in Chilliwack, including Imagine High Integrated Arts and Technology Secondary school that opened in September 2021. It’s now home to nearly 600 students.

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has announced $3 billion for new and improved schools as well as land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This includes adding almost 20,000 new student spaces and 32,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools. Budget 2022 includes $3.1 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

