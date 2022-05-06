New rock slide on Hope Mountain being assessed by district and province

Residents report hearing rock fall up the mountain on Friday morning

A new scar on Hope Mountain after a rock fall on Friday morning (May 6, 2022) is visible from many places around town. (Facebook/Miranda Northrup Cowan)

A new rock slide has appeared on a prominent mountain that overlooks Hope, but it doesn’t appear to be a threat to the town.

Residents heard the crashing sounds of rocks high up in Hope Mountain Friday just before 7:30 a.m., and many are able to see the new scar from their homes. It is visible from most neighbourhoods in the community.

Hope Mountain is a large mountain on the south side of town, rising steeply from Highway 1 and 3, and is home to popular hiking trails. It is known for rockfalls, and this one is fairly high above the town.

Still, the District of Hope has confirmed they are already in touch the province about the rock slide.

“This is a known rock slide area of the mountain and there is in place a diversion and catchment channel already constructed below for these events,” said John Fortoloczky, CAO of the District of Hope. “These slides due happen occasionally. Nonetheless, we are working with the province to confirm the extent of the slide and assess any risks posed to the district.”

READ MORE: Cool spring delayed snow melt but seasonal flood risk on Fraser River still weather dependent

Luc Chabot captured this photo right after the slide of the dust in the air. (Luc Chabot)

