New parkspace coming to Chilliwack’s Promontory neighbourhood

A playground and off-leash dog area are among the projects proposed by the City of Chilliwack

A City of Chilliwack graphic shows a proposed off leash dog area on the west side of Crimson Ridge Drive and a children’s playground on the east side.

The City of Chilliwack is adding an off-leash dog area and other amenities to the Promontory neighborhood of Crimson Ridge. The area is at the top of Weeden Drive, on the hill above Promontory Heights Community School. It has seen tons of housing development in recent years, and now comes green space.

On the west side of Crimson Ridge Drive, the city plans to build a fully-fenced off-leash dog area which will include a drinking fountain and a lookout providing a panoramic view of Sardis. The location will include signage and maps for the trail network that runs from one end of Promontory to the other.

Across the street on the east side of Crimson Ridge Drive, Weeden Park is getting a playground for preschoolers (ages two to five) that will include asphalt pathways and seating for parents/guardians. Several playground options are being considered.

At the bottom of the hill, near the school at the intersection of Teskey Road and Stoneview Drive, a tiny little spot called Stoneview Park will be carved out that will include trail maps/signage, a drinking fountain with a bottle filler and dog dish, benches and a garbage can.

“To ensure that these parks and trails are built with the community’s best interests in mind, we want to hear your feedback,” said Richard Fortin, City of Chilliwack parks planning manager, in a letter mailed to Promontory residents.

Visit engagechilliwack.com/crimson, email operations@chilliwack.com, or phone 604-793-2810 to weigh in.

Stoneview Park is proposed for the corner of Teskey Drive and Stoneview Drive. (City of Chilliwack graphic)