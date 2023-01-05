A City of Chilliwack graphic shows a proposed off leash dog area on the west side of Crimson Ridge Drive and a children’s playground on the east side.

A City of Chilliwack graphic shows a proposed off leash dog area on the west side of Crimson Ridge Drive and a children’s playground on the east side.

New parkspace coming to Chilliwack’s Promontory neighbourhood

A playground and off-leash dog area are among the projects proposed by the City of Chilliwack

The City of Chilliwack is adding an off-leash dog area and other amenities to the Promontory neighborhood of Crimson Ridge. The area is at the top of Weeden Drive, on the hill above Promontory Heights Community School. It has seen tons of housing development in recent years, and now comes green space.

On the west side of Crimson Ridge Drive, the city plans to build a fully-fenced off-leash dog area which will include a drinking fountain and a lookout providing a panoramic view of Sardis. The location will include signage and maps for the trail network that runs from one end of Promontory to the other.

Across the street on the east side of Crimson Ridge Drive, Weeden Park is getting a playground for preschoolers (ages two to five) that will include asphalt pathways and seating for parents/guardians. Several playground options are being considered.

At the bottom of the hill, near the school at the intersection of Teskey Road and Stoneview Drive, a tiny little spot called Stoneview Park will be carved out that will include trail maps/signage, a drinking fountain with a bottle filler and dog dish, benches and a garbage can.

“To ensure that these parks and trails are built with the community’s best interests in mind, we want to hear your feedback,” said Richard Fortin, City of Chilliwack parks planning manager, in a letter mailed to Promontory residents.

Visit engagechilliwack.com/crimson, email operations@chilliwack.com, or phone 604-793-2810 to weigh in.

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Rodney Philippson donates land for new Promontory park

RELATED: New two-stage playground officially opens at Promontory Heights Community School

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackDogsOutdoors and Recreation

 

Stoneview Park is proposed for the corner of Teskey Drive and Stoneview Drive. (City of Chilliwack graphic)

Stoneview Park is proposed for the corner of Teskey Drive and Stoneview Drive. (City of Chilliwack graphic)

One of three playground options being considered for the Weeden Park play area. (City of Chilliwack graphic)

One of three playground options being considered for the Weeden Park play area. (City of Chilliwack graphic)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Drug coverage for diabetes, heart failure and blood clot prevention expands in B.C.
Next story
‘It’s like you’re drowning in snow’: Teen saves father who fell into tree well at B.C. ski resort

Just Posted

Renee Merrifield, MLA for the Kelowna-Mission riding and gender equity critic for the BC Liberal Party, is under fire for transphobic Twitter activity. (Black Press Media file photo)
Kelli Paddon calls out Liberal’s gender equity critic over anti-trans social media activity

Illegal harvests of maple burls is a common problem in the Agassiz-Harrison area. Agassiz RCMP are looking for the public’s help to prevent more trees from being killed by this poaching problem. (File Photo)
Agassiz RCMP seek public help as maple burl poaching problem persists

Former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld has applied to get a defamation suit against him dismissed. (Paul Henderson/Black Press Media)
Former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld tries to get defamation lawsuit dismissed

Chelsey Gauthier of Abbotsford was killed in July 2017 in Mission. A newly released coroner’s report lists her cause of death as a stab wound to her torso. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford woman killed in Mission in 2017 died of stab wound, says coroner