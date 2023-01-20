New liquor store entrance at Cottonwood Centre in Chilliwack part of development permit approval

Form and character for proposed mall changes approved by city council Jan. 10

Renderings for Cottonwood Centre include proposed new mall entrance and liquor store entrance. Council approved a development permit on Jan. 10. (City of Chilliwack)

City council approved a development permit for Cottonwood Centre for a new liquor store and three new commercial retail units as part of the ongoing redevelopment.

Form and character for the proposed changes were approved by council Jan. 10, subject to the design review advisory committee recommendations that were suggested in August.

The proposed renovations include removing the food court area in the mall, along with a section of the Dollarama, and the creation of a new mall entrance and a separate entrance to the proposed liquor store.

They’re expecting to move the garbage/compactor areas, build a liquor store loading dock and reconfigure the parking with new line painting and renovated parking islands.

In support of the application, the applicant has also submitted a CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design) report prepared by Jensen Hughes.

“The proposed renovations are architecturally co-ordinated with the overall design of the redevelopment occurring on site and complement the surrounding development,” according to the substantiation in the staff report contained in the Jan. 10 agenda package.

