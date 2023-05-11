There are now 12 more second-stage homes for women and their children who are escaping domestic violence. (MorningbirdPhoto/Pixabay)

New housing for women and children in Abbotsford to make ‘small but mighty’ dent in wait times

12 new units second-stage homes for women with children leaving domestic violence

Twelve new second-stage homes will soon be available in Abbotsford for women and their children leaving violence, the province announced Thursday.

The Cheryl Smith Residence is a three-storey building in a family-oriented development, with two-bedroom homes and programming space.

Second-stage housing provides short-term accommodation with on-site supports for women and their dependent children leaving violence. Residents typically move into second-stage housing after a stay in a transition house and then live in the units usually for no longer than 18 months before moving to more permanent housing.

“This project is a good example of how our government is working with partners to make sure that women and children in need have access to homes and supports that can help them get back on their feet,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “We are thankful to our partner, SARA for Women, for helping us operate these much-needed homes.”

Rental rates are 30 per cent of residents’ income, or at the provincial shelter rate for those who are receiving income or disability assistance.

The building is a redevelopment that underwent substantial renovations, including security system and common space upgrades, the addition of sprinklers, a roof replacement and structural repairs to the building’s exterior. The individual two-bedroom homes include a kitchen, bathroom, dining area and in-suite laundry.

“Women and children continue to face violence in our communities, and it is imperative that we provide safe spaces where people can rebuild their lives without having to live in fear,” said Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. “These second-stage homes are an important step in providing spaces where women and their children can plan their next steps and create stability in their lives.”

SARA for Women, a local non-profit organization that provides support services to women and children in Abbotsford and Mission, is operating the homes. Through SARA, tenants are receiving on-site support services, such as safety planning, crisis intervention, parenting support and tenancy resources. The residence has been named in honour of Cheryl Smith, a long-term client of the organization.

“At the end of 2022, in our other second-stage housing in Abbotsford, we had a wait list of 186 women waiting on safe homes,” said Michelle Puffer, executive director of SARA for Women. “Cheryl Smith Residence will make but a small dent in that, but it is a mighty one. It means that 12 women and their children will find a safe haven and time to start working on a new future, empowering them to live a life free from violence.”

There are now 12 more second-stage homes for women and their children who are escaping domestic violence. (MorningbirdPhoto/Pixabay)
New housing for women and children in Abbotsford to make 'small but mighty' dent in wait times

