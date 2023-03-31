City of Chilliwack purchased three downtown properties in 2023 including these two lots on Victoria Avenue, and a third on Young Road, for a city parking lot. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

City of Chilliwack purchased three downtown properties in 2023 including these two lots on Victoria Avenue, and a third on Young Road, for a city parking lot.

New downtown parking lot proposed by Chilliwack officials in wake of demolitions

3 downtown properties purchased by City of Chilliwack earlier this year

A proposed new downtown parking lot at Young Road and Victoria Avenue could see construction starting this summer.

The demolition of two houses and the old general store building, after three properties were purchased by City of Chilliwack in early 2023, is part of a larger plan to make room for more downtown parking.

“As revitalization of the downtown core continues, there is an increased demand on the available road parking and existing city parking lots,” said Jamie Leggatt, the city’s director of communications. “This new parking facility is in response to the current and projected demand for parking.”

The process of rezoning and amending the Official Community Plan for the three properties will proceed concurrently, with proposed bylaws tentatively scheduled to come before council for first and second reading at the April 18 meeting.

Amendments to the 2040 Official Community Plan designations for 46017, 46029 Victoria Avenue and 9384 Young Road are proposed to go from ‘Urban Quarter’ and ‘Residential 4’ to ‘Institutional and Civic Use’, and rezoning the subject properties will go from C3 (Town Centre Commercial) Zone, R2 (Urban Residential Transition) Zone, and the R6 (Mid Rise Apartment) Zone, to a CP (Commercial Parking) Zone, to facilitate construction of a city parking lot.

The schedule tentatively would see the project sent out to tender this spring, with construction over the summer.

