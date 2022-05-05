New $70,000 pulmonary function machine installed at Abbotsford hospital thanks to TB Vets

Fraser Health staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital pose with the new Vyntus Pulmonary Function Testing System. (Submitted/Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation)

An important piece of medical equipment has arrived at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

The TB Vets Charitable Foundation announced earlier this year they would be purchasing new respiratory equipment for 29 hospitals in B.C. In the Fraser Valley, they supported ARH with a grant of $70,000 to purchase a new pulmonary function testing system. The equipment is used to diagnose and guide the treatment of patients with all types of respiratory symptoms and disease.

Now, the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF), which manages wish lists and donations, has announced that the equipment has arrived and already is installed.

The equipment is a Vyntus Pulmonary Function Testing System, which is a “body box” system that allows for complete pulmonary function testing and methacholine challenge testing.

It replaces an older model that is reaching the end of its life, and will be used to diagnose and guide the treatment of patients with all types of respiratory symptoms and disease. The Pulmonary Function Testing labs had to close for three months early in the pandemic, resulting in a lengthy waitlist.

“We are so grateful for the generosity and ongoing support of the TB Vets Charitable Foundation,” said Liz Harris, executive director of FVHCF. “We are glad this new equipment will increase patient access to pulmonary function testing and help reduce waitlists.”

FVHCF raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.

For more information on supporting the efforts of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation visit www.fvhcf.ca or call the FVHCF office at 1-877-661-0314.

All funds raised in Abbotsford go to support healthcare at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

