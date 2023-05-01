Neufeld Farms sends out thanks to firefighters following morning blaze in Abbotsford

Nobody was injured and no animals died in large barn fire, agricultural business confirms

Neufeld Farm Market issued a thank you to Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service on May 1, thanking them for saving a structure while another one burned earlier in the morning. (Neufeld Farm Market/Facebook)

A well-known agricultural business in Abbotsford has issued a public thank you to the firefighters who saved their farm.

A large fire took place at Neufeld Farms on Monday morning, but was eventually put out by Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service. On Monday afternoon, they posted a thank you to their social media pages with a photo of some of the trucks at the site.

“Thank you so much to the amazing @abbotsfordfirefighters department for tirelessly working at putting out the fire on one of our barns today,” they wrote. “No humans or animals were hurt, which we are incredibly thankful for. They also saved the barn beside the one that burned down. They were extremely brave and we cannot thank them enough.”

In an earlier post announcing the fire and that the attached market would be closed for the day, other farmers and agricultural businesses reached out to offer support. Hundreds have left their thoughts and support for the business, which in addition to running a store is also a popular fundraising outlet for schools and community groups.

Nature’s Pickin’s Market added: “We are here to lean on. Please let us help in any way we can. We are soooo sorry.”

“Let us know what we can do to help,” said Scott Janzen. “Farmer and neighbors stick together. Sending thoughts and prayers your way.”

“So sorry to hear this,” added Heidi Verheyden. “Our thoughts are with you, from all of the Verheyden family and crew.”

