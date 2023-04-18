Nature Chilliwack chose nature-based solutions to biodiversity crisis

Nature Chilliwack has re-wilded an old broccoli field with plantings. (Nature Chilliwack/Facebook)

Nature Chilliwack has re-wilded an old broccoli field by transforming it into a flourishing wildlife area over the years.

The field naturalists of Nature Chilliwack first entered into a stewardship agreement in 1994 with Mikhail Kournossoff, the Nature Trust of BC and the Ministry of Environment, with support from the City of Chilliwack to transform a 22-acre broccoli field into a wildlife area with strategic planting of native species.

“The first plantings began in 1996 along the riparian zone,” according to a recent Facebook post by Nature Chilliwack. The plants selected were attractive to bees and other pollinators.

“With lots of help from the club members as well as some help from the public, schools and scout groups, granting sources from members and others such as the BC Nature Foundation as well as equipment donations from local businesses, the site began to evolve into a flourishing wildlife area.

Over the years group members have donated equipment and thousands of hours to maintain the site.

They posted some recent photos from this lovingly cared for area from April 2022.

“Way to go Nature Chilliwack members for pursuing nature-based solutions to the biodiversity crisis!”

