Nature Chilliwack has re-wilded an old broccoli field with plantings. (Nature Chilliwack/Facebook)

Nature Chilliwack has re-wilded an old broccoli field with plantings. (Nature Chilliwack/Facebook)

Nature Chilliwack chose nature-based solutions to biodiversity crisis

Dedicated volunteers managed to transform a 22-acre broccoli field into a flourishing wildlife area

Nature Chilliwack has re-wilded an old broccoli field by transforming it into a flourishing wildlife area over the years.

The field naturalists of Nature Chilliwack first entered into a stewardship agreement in 1994 with Mikhail Kournossoff, the Nature Trust of BC and the Ministry of Environment, with support from the City of Chilliwack to transform a 22-acre broccoli field into a wildlife area with strategic planting of native species.

“The first plantings began in 1996 along the riparian zone,” according to a recent Facebook post by Nature Chilliwack. The plants selected were attractive to bees and other pollinators.

“With lots of help from the club members as well as some help from the public, schools and scout groups, granting sources from members and others such as the BC Nature Foundation as well as equipment donations from local businesses, the site began to evolve into a flourishing wildlife area.

Over the years group members have donated equipment and thousands of hours to maintain the site.

They posted some recent photos from this lovingly cared for area from April 2022.

“Way to go Nature Chilliwack members for pursuing nature-based solutions to the biodiversity crisis!”

RELATED: Plantings to help the pollinators

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackWildlife

 

Nature Chilliwack has re-wilded an old broccoli field with plantings. (Nature Chilliwack/Facebook)

Nature Chilliwack has re-wilded an old broccoli field with plantings. (Nature Chilliwack/Facebook)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sudanese army, rival forces agree to 24-hour cease-fire

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Aynsley D’Ottavio (left) and Hannah Dods (right) lead their Fraser Valley Rush into the U18 Esso Cup national female club hockey championship.
Chilliwack skaters lead Fraser Valley Rush into Esso Cup

Nature Chilliwack has re-wilded an old broccoli field with plantings. (Nature Chilliwack/Facebook)
Nature Chilliwack chose nature-based solutions to biodiversity crisis

All Nations CEO Darwin Douglas on April 11, 2023 in Chilliwack (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Indigenous-owned All Nations Cannabis steps onto world stage with first overseas export

An estimated 1,000 to 1,500 riders from motorcycle clubs across Canada attended the Sept. 4, 2021 Langley service for the president of the Haney chapter of the Hells Angels, Mike Hadden. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Chilliwack school district senior staff member photographed with Hells Angels