Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO Summit in Madrid on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NATO secretary-general will visit Canadian Arctic defence site in Nunavut next week

Stoltenberg last visited Canada in July 2019

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is making a visit to Canada next week.

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, climate change and Arctic defences will be the main areas of focus for meetings between Stoltenberg and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the pair will stop at one of the sites of the North Warning System, part of Canada’s Norad defences, in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, on Thursday.

The next day they will visit a Royal Canadian Air Force base in Cold Lake, Alta., and the trip will end with a bilateral meeting.

Stoltenberg last visited Canada in July 2019, and his last meeting with Trudeau was in Spain in June of this year.

During that trip, Trudeau and Defence Minister Anita Anand announced plans to expand the Canadian-led battlegroup in Latvia to a combat-capable brigade.

– The Canadian Press

NATO

