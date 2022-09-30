People gathering on the morning of Sept. 30, 2022 at Chilliwack Secondary School to decorate vehicles and make signs for a reconciliation walk/parade is scheduled to leave at 10 a.m. to Central Community Park around 10:20 a.m. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation walk leaving Chilliwack Secondary at 10 a.m.

Health and wellness powwow at CSS will follow that afternoon – 1 of 4 events around the city

Two events marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation are taking place Friday and Saturday in Chilliwack.

People gathered early on the morning of Sept. 30 to decorate vehicles and make signs for a reconciliation walk/parade.

The parade is scheduled to leave Chilliwack Secondary School (CSS) at 10 a.m. Friday (Sept. 30) and will make its way to Central Community Park around 10:20 a.m.

A health and wellness powwow at CSS will follow that afternoon and continue on Saturday, Oct. 1. Grand entry times for the two-day powwow are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

RELATED: Reconciliation-based powwow starts with walk Friday from Chilliwack Secondary School

Watch The Progress website for more coverage of these two events.

Also Friday morning, an event honouring residential school “thrivers and survivors” is set to go ahead outside on the Coqualeetza grounds of the Stólō Nation.

READ MORE: Stólō event Friday morning in Chilliwack honours ‘thrivers, survivors’ of residential schools

Also on Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sardis Park Wilma’s Transition Society is hosting an event to honour Truth and Reconciliation Day. There will be food trucks, information tables and fun. Details here.

And Friday evening, head over to the Orange Shirt Day event at Skwah (Sqwa) First Nation. Called a “Coastal Jam,” everyone is welcome. There will be iron man events, and it runs 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 30 Landing Drive. Details here.

 

chilliwackOrange Shirt Dayresidential schoolsTruth and Reconciliation

 

