My Family Doctor award from BC College of Family Physicians celebrates doctor-patient relationship

Nominations are open until March 31, with BCCFP award recipients announced in May.

Family physicians across B.C. are being nominated by their patients for an award from the BC College of Family Physicians.

Nominations are open until March 31.

“The BCCFP ‘My Family Doctor Award’ provides British Columbians with the opportunity to recognize and honour their own family doctors, celebrating the doctor-patient relationship that supports good health,” according to a BCCFP online post. “Five family physicians are honoured annually – one from each health authority.”

Nominations opened in early January, with award recipients to be announced in May.

Here’s part of a nomination letter submitted for a previous My Family Doctor award recipient:

“Dr. X is an incredible physician. She treated me first as a human being and then as a patient. She slowly took the time to earn my trust, which was far from easy. She made adaptations to procedures so that I was able to follow through with regular healthcare screenings and minor procedures.”

An online nomination form allows nominators to plug in information about their family doctor, either by answering the questions provided or uploading their own information in a nomination letter.

