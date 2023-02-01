Crews were called to MVI on the highway. (Chilliwack Progress file)

MVI on Highway 1 east of Annis Road slowing morning traffic in the eastern Fraser Valley

Single vehicle occupant was out of vehicle that was in the fast lane awaiting tow

A motor vehicle accident on Highway 1 east of Annis Road was slowing morning traffic Wednesday at just after 7 a.m.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene of the single-vehicle MVI at the bottom of the S-curve of the highway.

The single occupant was out of the vehicle, emergency dispatch heard, and a tow truck was called for as it was obstructing the fast lane.

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwacktrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Randy Bachman, every song, every guitar has a story

Just Posted

Crews were called to MVI on the highway. (Chilliwack Progress file)
MVI on Highway 1 east of Annis Road slowing morning traffic in the eastern Fraser Valley

Emergency crews were called to Chilliwack Mountain Road on Jan. 31, 2023 for a rollover where a vehicle tumbled into trees. (City of Chilliwack webmap)
UPDATE: 1 woman dead, 1 man injured after vehicle rolls ‘end over end’ down Chilliwack Mountain

A portion of Old Yale Road in Abbotsford was closed on Sunday (Jan. 29) after a suspect fleeing police was hit by a vehicle. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Abbotsford officers cleared after woman who ran from them was hit by vehicle

A bus travels along Ashwell Road in Chilliwack on Jan. 18, 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Essential transit services to be offered if job action escalates in Fraser Valley, says employer