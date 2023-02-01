MVI on Highway 1 east of Annis Road slowing morning traffic in the eastern Fraser Valley

A motor vehicle accident on Highway 1 east of Annis Road was slowing morning traffic Wednesday at just after 7 a.m.
Emergency crews were called out to the scene of the single-vehicle MVI at the bottom of the S-curve of the highway.
The single occupant was out of the vehicle, emergency dispatch heard, and a tow truck was called for as it was obstructing the fast lane.
