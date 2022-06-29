Multiple shots fired at Penticton Mounties during traffic stop

No officers were hit but police cruiser riddled with bullets

Numerous shots were fired at RCMP while they had a vehicle pulled over on Penticton Indian Band land Tuesday morning.

On June 28, shortly after 1 a.m., officers were conducting an impaired driving investigation near the intersection of Peach Rock Road and Green Mountain Road.

As officers were investigating, a red coloured SUV approached driving west on Green Mountain Road. Believing the driver was simply observing, officers took little notice and continued their investigation.

Soon thereafter, police allege they heard gunshots fired in their direction, believed to be originating from the SUV. As numerous shots were fired in their direction, officers took cover, then observed the SUV driving away westbound on Green Mountain Road. According to police, one of the police vehicles was riddled with bullet holes.

“Thankfully, none of our officers or nearby residents and pedestrians who were outside at the time were injured,” said Const. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP.

“This was a very clear disregard for police and public safety. It further highlights the dangers our frontline officers are facing each day while serving our communities.”

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to this incident.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

