Multiple all-time temperature records shattered in Chilliwack on the weekend

Sunday’s high of 35.9 C was the hottest May day in recorded history

Sunday in Chilliwack wasn’t just hot, it was so warm for the entire 24 hours it was the hottest average temperature for a day in May since records starting being kept.

According to Roger Pannett, Environment Canada’s volunteer weather observer for Chilliwack, Sunday, May 14 hit a mean temperature of 26.05 C for the day, beating the previous high mean for May 14 of 24.2 C in 1973, and the previous all-time record high mean of 25.3 C on May 20, 1963.

The high minimum of 16.2 C on Sunday was also a record, beating 1973’s 16.1 C.

At his weather station, Pannett also recorded a high of 35.9 C (17.1 C above normal) with a very dry low relative humidity of 13 per cent, possibly making Chilliwack the hot spot in Canada.

The previous record high maximum temperature for a May 14 was 33.3 C in 1912, and the previous all-time maximum temperature in May was 34.7 C on May 12, 1993.

Chilliwack temperature records started in 1881.

In preparation for the heat wave, city hall opened two cooling centres and a misting station over the weekend until Monday. One was at Evergreen Hall, the other at the Sardis Sports Complex.

Community members were also gearing up to hand water out to anyone who needs it in the downtown area.

Meanwhile Abbotsford and Hope also set temperature records on Sunday at 33.6 and 34.9 degrees respectively.

Unseasonably hot temperatures are forecast to continue throughout the week in the Lower Mainland, though a heat dome like experienced in summer 2021 is not expected.

