City of Chilliwack councillors Harv Westeringh (left) and Chris Kloot (right) along with mayor Ken Popove (middle) at one of two brand new multi-use play areas now open in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack photo)

Multi-use play areas open in Chilliwack

The areas include paved surfaces and nets suitable for ball hockey, along with basketball hoops

Two brand new multi-use game areas have opened in Chilliwack.

One is at Watson Glen Park (5775 Tyson Road) and the other next to the Landing Leisure Centre (9145 Corbould Street). Both locations offer a paved surface, basketball hoops, line markings, and large and small recessed nets for ball hockey or soccer.

The multi-use game area at Watson Glen is located in the southern, grassy area, while the area at the Landing replaces the previous basketball court.

“Getting outside and getting active with the activity or sport you enjoy is important for your physical and mental health,” said Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove. “The addition of these two spaces will offer our community, especially the youth in our community, more opportunities to engage in a variety of activities year-round.”

