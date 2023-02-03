Surrey Mounties are asking the public for information after a man allegedly exposed himself to Cloverdale residents and fled along a pathway behind a townhouse complex (see yellow highlight) in West Cloverdale. (Image via Google Maps)

Surrey Mounties are asking the public for information after a man allegedly exposed himself to Cloverdale residents and fled along a pathway behind a townhouse complex (see yellow highlight) in West Cloverdale. (Image via Google Maps)

Mounties looking for man who allegedly performed ‘indecent acts’ in Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP appealing to the public for information

Surrey Mounties are asking the public for help after a man reportedly exposed and touched himself in Cloverdale.

The incident happened near a pathway by a townhouse complex in West Cloverdale, just north of Cloverdale Athletic Park.

“Surrey RCMP received a report that a man was masturbating in the pathway behind a townhouse complex located in the 6400-block of 168 Street,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations officer, said in a press release.

The incident happened Feb. 1 and witnesses said the man jumped a fence in the complex and went into the backyard of one of the townhouses. The man then allegedly shone a flashlight into the home to alert the residents. Once they were looking, the man shone the light on his exposed genitals.

SEE ALSO: Mounties seize tens of thousands of ‘potentially lethal’ doses of fentanyl in Cloverdale

“The man then fled the area using the footpath that runs behind residences parallel to 64 Avenue between 168 Street and 172 Street,” Munn added. (See yellow highlight in image above.)

She said the man is described as a Caucasian male, 25-30 years old, clean-shaven, tall with a slim build. She added the suspect was wearing a two-tone jacket, jeans and runners with some reflective material.

Munn said police have reports of two other incidents of a similar nature occurring in the area in December, 2022.

“In speaking with local residents, it is possible that there are additional unreported incidents.”

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone with info that could help in the investigation to call them at 604-599-0502.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
69-year-old pedestrian dead after Thursday evening collision in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Corner Nook Café owner Miae Pham (foreground) is seen with her staff on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The Chilliwack eatery ranked 44 on Yelp’s list of Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack eatery once again makes Yelp list of top 100 in Canada

Wilfred Kilgren. (RCMP)
Mental health patient missing from Chilliwack General Hospital once charged with murder

Wilma’s community bingo event runs Feb. 6 to Feb. 15 with a chance to win a Family Day prize pack. (Wilma’s Transition House)
Family Day community bingo event coming from Wilma’s Transition Society

A longtime employee at Chilliwack’s Jolly Miller liquor store has won a wrongful dismissal lawsuit. (Google Maps photo)
Former employee at Chilliwack’s Jolly Miller liquor store wins wrongful dismissal lawsuit

Pop-up banner image