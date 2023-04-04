Mounties investigating what if any ties exist between 3 recent gang-related shootings in Chilliwack

Police don’t think the April 1 homicide of a Vancouver drug dealer is tied to previous 2 shootings

Police are still investigating to determine what if any connections there might be between three shootings that occurred in Chilliwack between March 25 and April 1, all on the Sardis side of the city.

A total of five people were shot in the three incidents, four of them with no ties to Chilliwack.

The first shooting was at 8:15 p.m. on March 25 near the Peach Road parking lot to the Vedder Rotary Loop Trail that left two people with serious injuries.

Chilliwack RCMP asked for dash-cam or security footage after what they called a probably gang-related shooting.

Asked for an update on Tuesday (April 4), Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Martin Godard said the two individuals shot do not have ties to the community.

Asked if they were being co-operative with RCMP investigators, he said the force would not comment at this point.

The second shooting was on March 30 at around 2:15 p.m. on Richardson Avenue near Blue Jay Avenue where a man suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

“This investigation is still in its early stages, but initial indications are that this is a targeted incident,” Godard said at the time.

Two people were struck in the third shooting on April 1 before 7 p.m. at the cemetery on Watson Road west of Tyson Road. One male, a gang-connected Vancouver man, Sujjad Ali Jalal, born in 1999, was killed in the incident while another was injured.

So far Jalal’s name is the only victim’s name made public of any of the five victims.

While it is early in the investigation, police say the homicide on April 1 does not appear to be tied to the other two shootings.

“In terms of the shootings being connected, the investigators believe the third is not connected to the first two,” Godard said Tuesday. “The investigation is ongoing to see what the nexus is between the first and second one.”

Godard said the victim of the Richardson Avenue shooting was the only Chilliwack resident of the five.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has control of the April 1 homicide.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT Info Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anyone with information on the March 25 and/or the March 30 shooting or has dash cam/CCTV video footage from the areas around that time, are asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP 604-792-4611 or call Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477 (TIPS) Solvecrime.ca.

