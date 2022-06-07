Motorcyclist suffers fatal medical emergency on Watson Road in Chilliwack Tuesday

Chilliwack RCMP on the scene said there was no motor vehicle collision

A motorcyclist suffered a medical emergency and died near Garrison Crossing in Chilliwack at the corner of Watson Road and Miller Drive after 3 p.m. on June 7, 2022. (GoogleMaps)

Traffic chaos in the Watson Road area west of Vedder Road Tuesday afternoon was due to a fatality as a result of a medical emergency.

Shortly after 3 p.m. there were several reports of “traffic chaos” along Watson Road near Garrison Crossing.

Witnesses reported a motorcycle on the side of the road with several civilians trying to help in advance of emergency services arriving.

Another witness said at around 4 p.m. he went by the scene and saw a body under a white blanket on the grass near the crosswalk east of Garrison by Miller Drive.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said the fatality was not due to a motor vehicle incident as was first reported on social media.

“The vehicle was not moving at the time and we believe the person suffered a medical emergency,” Vrolyk said. “There was no collision.”

Witnesses at the scene and emergency personnel were unable to revive the individual.

Mounties were working on informing next of kin.

