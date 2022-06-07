A motorcyclist suffered a medical emergency and died near Garrison Crossing in Chilliwack at the corner of Watson Road and Miller Drive after 3 p.m. on June 7, 2022. (GoogleMaps)

Motorcyclist suffers fatal medical emergency on Watson Road in Chilliwack Tuesday

Chilliwack RCMP on the scene said there was no motor vehicle collision

Traffic chaos in the Watson Road area west of Vedder Road Tuesday afternoon was due to a fatality as a result of a medical emergency.

Shortly after 3 p.m. there were several reports of “traffic chaos” along Watson Road near Garrison Crossing.

Witnesses reported a motorcycle on the side of the road with several civilians trying to help in advance of emergency services arriving.

Another witness said at around 4 p.m. he went by the scene and saw a body under a white blanket on the grass near the crosswalk east of Garrison by Miller Drive.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said the fatality was not due to a motor vehicle incident as was first reported on social media.

“The vehicle was not moving at the time and we believe the person suffered a medical emergency,” Vrolyk said. “There was no collision.”

Witnesses at the scene and emergency personnel were unable to revive the individual.

Mounties were working on informing next of kin.

