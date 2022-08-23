The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Pitt River Bridge. (The News)

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Pitt River Bridge. (The News)

Motorcyclist fatally collides with machinery on BC bridge

Coquitlam RCMP are investigating a crash that stalled traffic for hours on Monday evening

On Monday evening (Aug. 22), a motorcyclist fatally collided with a berry picker harvester machine on the Pitt River Bridge at approximately 6:30 pm.

Coquitlam RCMP and BC Ambulance Service arrived at the scene, where the motorcyclist was confirmed to be deceased.

The crash stalled traffic on the bridge for hours, but has since re-opened.

The driver of the berry picker is reported to be fully cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service as well as the Criminal Collision Investigation Team are currently investigating the incident.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

auto accidentcar crashfatal collision

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Date set in Chilliwack for Owen Charpentier manslaughter sentence
Next story
IHIT investigating fatal stabbing in Mission

Just Posted

Kamaljit Sandhu of Abbotsford was killed on July 28. Her husband, Inderjit Sandhu, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death and will be in court in October to fix a date for trial.
Abbotsford man charged with murder of estranged wife back in court in October

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema will join the Canadian national women’s soccer squad for two international friendlies against Australia.
Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema joining national soccer squad for Australia friendlies

This still image provided by SpaceX shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., Space Force Station on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. SpaceX has had a busy month and is launching several more satellites into orbit this August.(SpaceX via AP)
VIDEO: Starlink satellite train wows stargazers across Abbotsford and beyond

The UFV Cascades women’s soccer team returns to action on Friday (Aug. 26). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
UFV Cascades women’s soccer opening season on Friday

Pop-up banner image