Motorcyclist dead following Burnaby crash involving semi-truck, bus sign

27-year-old man died in hospital shortly after being extracted from scene

Police say they believe speed was a factor in a crash in Burnaby that left a young motorcyclist dead Saturday (April 22).

The 27-year-old man was riding along North Fraser Way around 11:20 a.m. when he attempted to make a right hand turn onto Wiggins Street and collided with a semi-truck, Burnaby RCMP say.

The detachment says they believe the rider was trying to pass the semi-truck on the right hand side at a high rate of speed. A newly bent bus sign at the scene suggests one of the two drivers also struck it.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. Police say the driver of the semi-truck remained on scene.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage of it to reach out to them at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2023-13190.

