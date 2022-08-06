Motorcycle and pickup truck collide on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Emergency crews were on scene for a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Saturday.
The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 6 in the westbound lanes, east of Evans Road.
At least one person was taken to hospital.
The fast lane was closed as a result. At 3 p.m. traffic was backed up almost to Prest Road.
Check back here for more information as it becomes available.
Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.