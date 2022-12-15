More than 300 people in Chilliwack registered for the Streams Free Multicultural Holiday Celebration

A waitlist of another 150 people could see last-minute tickets freed up in the case of cancellations

The upcoming multicultural holiday dinner with the goal of bringing the community together is a victim of its own runaway success.

More than 300 people have registered to attend the Streams Free Multicultural Holiday Celebration at Evergreen Hall on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The event sold out in less than two days of being announced by Streams Foundation Canada, a volunteer-based non-profit working in Chilliwack, and now has a lengthy wait list.

Zeeshan Khan, one of the organizers, said the diverse nature of the event dovetails with the goals of Streams Foundation Canada, which are to promote a community based on the values of diversity and equity.

“We believe in doing good together,” Khan said.

More than 50 locals have been working together on the free dinner and holiday celebration to make it all possible.

“I just wanted to get the word out that people in Chilliwack really are accepting, and supportive of the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion and multiculturalism.”

An estimated 150 people are currently on the wait list. That’s in addition to the 300 attendees who registered through Eventbrite. Those on the wait list will be contacted by email in the case of cancellations, which could free up some last-minute tickets.

Aside from the free dinner, there will be entertainment including ballet dancers, Indigenous drumming, live band, singing, Santa Claus visit, as well as a henna station, decoration and card-making corner, and a prize raffle draw.

The celebration all boils down to one idea: “We are better when we celebrate together,” Khan said.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Partners include City of Chilliwack, the Chilliwack & District Real Estate Board, as well as several local businesses and organizations.

Partial funding is from the City of Chilliwack through its Neighbourhood Grant Celebration program.

For more details contact streamsfoundationcanada@gmail.com.

