More than $2.3 million in provincial funding coming for Fraser Valley Regional Library

The Fraser Valley Regional Library will be receiving more than $2.3 million in provincial funding.

The announcement came from the NDP government on Friday, March 31.

Two local MLAs say the funding for the FVRL’s 25 branches will allow library users to benefit from modernized technology, enhanced programs and services, and better access to information.

“Investing in local libraries is an investment in the future of our province,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “By expanding library hours and enhancing digital connection, we are providing people with the resources they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.”

FVRL, which has branches across the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland, is receiving $2,365,813.80 in funding.

“Libraries are more than just a place to take out books — they are centres for learning, innovation, and community engagement,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent “By increasing funding to local libraries, we can empower individuals and families to build better lives for themselves and their communities.”

All 71 B.C. public libraries and organizations that help libraries deliver their services will receive one-time grants totalling $45 million in addition to their annual operating funding. This will give libraries flexibility to address local priorities, including longer hours, bigger digital collections and better access to literacy and lifelong learning opportunities.

This funding gives libraries the flexibility to address local priorities while ensuring they are able to meet the evolving needs of their local communities over the coming years.

