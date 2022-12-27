(BC Hydro)

UPDATE: Power restored to 1,200 customers in Chilliwack following outage in busy commercial area

Outage knocked out power to retail stretch of Luckakuck Way: BC Hydro

Power has been restored to more than 1,200 BC Hydro customers following an outage in Chilliwack on Tuesday.

The outage happened as a result of an “equipment failure” in a busy commercial area around 12:13 p.m. on Dec. 27, according to BC Hydro.

It affected stores and residences on both the north and south side of Highway 1, including businesses along Luckakuck Way, Vedder Road and Airport Road.

Cottonwood Centre and Chilliwack Mall were within the outage area and it extended from South Sumas to Chilliwack Central roads, and west of Evans Road to Broadway Street.

Power was out for three hours and restored at 3:16 p.m.

 

