A woman braves the snowy weather in Chilliwack on Feb. 4, 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A woman braves the snowy weather in Chilliwack on Feb. 4, 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

More snow and arctic winds bringing a bitterly cold few days for much of southern B.C.

Snowfall of 10 to 15 centimetres expected Monday night for Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley

Another round of snow starting this evening and a bitterly cold day for the south coast is forecast for Monday.

Snowfall of between 10 to 15 centimetres is expected tonight for parts of the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and the Coquihalla to the Okanagan, according to Environment Canada.

The culprit is a low pressure system settling in Washington State as of tonight.

“The associated front will brush through the very southern part of British Columbia giving another round of snow starting late this evening,” according to the weather warning Dec. 19.

Snow will taper off late Tuesday morning on Vancouver Island and Tuesday afternoon on the mainland.

“Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds,” along with snowy conditions.

If the snow wasn’t enough, strong outflow winds and wind chill values are coming along for the ride with the threat of bitterly cold temperatures minus 20 to minus 25, and strong winds, through the Fraser Valley between Monday and Thursday.

The arctic front has ushered in a cold airmass for much of the south coast.

“Strong outflow winds are bringing temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal normals.

“Wind chill values will approach near minus 20 over the majority of the Fraser Valley except near minus 25 over Fraser Valley east including Hope.

As always the recommendation is to adjust driving with changing road conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Snowfall of similar severity is forecast for Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass into Tuesday for Fraser Canyon – south including Lytton, Similkameen, South Okanagan – including Penticton, Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, and possibly 20 centimetres for Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

There may be a slight reprieve of low wind chill values as a Pacific system approaches on Tuesday bringing more snow. However cold temperatures will return Tuesday night before rebounding on Friday.

Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

RELATED: It was a wintry mix on Sunday

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsSevere weather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt open after incidents in both directions
Next story
Negotiators reach nature deal at COP15 despite objections from African countries

Just Posted

Naturopath Jason Klop has had his petition denied to be able to again sell fecal transplants. (Facebook photo)
Fraser Valley naturopath still banned from selling fecal transplants to treat autism

A woman braves the snowy weather in Chilliwack on Feb. 4, 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
More snow and arctic winds bringing a bitterly cold few days for much of southern B.C.

Army reservists will be in Chilliwack for Exercise Paladin Response, an annual training exercise, from Dec. 26 to 31, 2022 and increased traffic of large military vehicles is expected in some areas in and around Cultus Lake. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Increased traffic expected near Cultus Lake as military training returns to Chilliwack

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt is closed in both directions on Sunday (Dec. 18) afternoon after vehicle incidents both northbound and southbound. /File Photo
UPDATE: Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt open after incidents in both directions