The provincial government has announced another $180 million to help communities prepare for disasters related to climate change. (Drive BC)

The provincial government has announced another $180 million to help communities prepare for disasters related to climate change. (Drive BC)

More provincial money announced for climate change preparedness across B.C.

Premier David Eby announced the funding Tuesday afternoon

Municipalities and First Nations in B.C. will receive another $180 million to prepare for disasters related to climate change.

The province will shell out the money through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, which has so far distributed $369 million since its establishment in 2017.

Premier David Eby announced the additional funding Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 21) in Victoria.

Eby said British Columbians have seen more than their share of climate disasters.

“(So) there’s urgency to be ready and equipped to minimize damage and recover quickly when the worst happens.”

The province paired the additional funding with a new online hub offering hazard and mapping tools, risk data and other resources to help communities better prepare for future disasters related to climate change.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said recent extreme weather events have caused a lot of destruction in B.C.

“(People) are looking to our government to help keep them and their families safe,” Ma said.

RELATED: More help on the way for B.C. communities ravaged by flooding and landslides: feds

Jen Ford, president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, praised the announcement.

“Accurate data is critical for mitigation and planning activities, and our members will be intent to utilize the (new information) platform and provide input to support its development.”

More to come.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Emergency Preparedness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Driver killed in crash along Highway 99 in Richmond

Just Posted

This home on Victoria Avenue in Chilliwack was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Feb. 20, 2023. (Jennifer Adams photo)
UPDATE: Several pets perish in early morning fire that destroyed house near downtown Chilliwack

Diyet and the Love Soldiers is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 23, 2023. (Alistair Maitland Photography)
Indigenous stories and folk music will weave together at concert in Chilliwack

The new Marshall Road Connector (shown here at Ross Road) remains closed for road repairs. The route opened Oct. 29, but has been closed since Nov. 10. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
No reopening date yet for Abbotsford road that closed 12 days after it opened

Snow is expected Feb. 21, 2023 on the Coquihalla and Highway 3 to Allison Pass. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)
Snowfall warning as storm hits parts of Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3