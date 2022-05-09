The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP in Alberta say a mother and her eight-month-old daughter are dead, and that a male who police believe was the woman’s brother was also found dead nearby from what investigators believe was self-inflicted injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mom and baby found dead in Alberta home, man thought to be brother found dead nearby

29-year-old woman and her child found in their home in Newell County, southeast of Calgary

RCMP in Alberta say a mother and her eight-month-old daughter are dead, and that a male who police believe was the woman’s brother was also found dead nearby from what investigators believe was self-inflicted injuries.

Police say they were called Saturday night about the bodies of the 29-year-old woman and her child in their home in Newell County, southeast of Calgary.

They say the father of the child arrived home and found the bodies.

A male who has been tentatively identified as the woman’s brother was found a short distance away during a search of the area.

Police say that as a result of the discovery of his body, they don’t believe there is any risk to the public.

No identities have been released, and police say the family has asked for privacy.

“This is a tragic loss of life and very difficult circumstances for the family and community of the victims,” Staff Sgt. Erick Youngstrom of the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit said in a news release.

“We will be continuing to investigate and seeking to determine what took place.”

Police say autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.

—The Canadian Press

