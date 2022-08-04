Images courtesy of Mission RCMP.

Mission RCMP seeks public’s help in suspicious sinking of ‘Sea Imp’

Owner of commercial tug boat came back the next morning to find it submerged under Stave Lake

The owner of “Sea Imp” had only been away from her for one night. When he returned to the commercial tug boat the next day, he found it submerged under Stave Lake.

Mission RCMP say it’s a suspicious sinking due to an unspecified type of damage to the hull of the boat.

“There’s physical evidence on the boat that’s strongly suggestive of a deliberate act,” said Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, media officer with the Mission RCMP. “He left it, it was fine, and he came back the next day and it wasn’t.”

The tug boat was located at the dock at the end of Rock Point Service Forest Road, past the “mud flats” in a fairly isolated area.

Raaflaub said the boat has been towed out of the water, but will likely require repairs costing upwards of $100,000.

Mission RCMP are asking anyone who saw something suspicious between July 29 and 30 to call their non-emergency line: 604-826-7161.

RELATED: New officer in charge at the Mission RCMP detachment

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MissionRCMP

Previous story
Aerobatic pilot Jodi Rueger takes to the skies at Abbotsford International Airshow
Next story
B.C. anti-racism training opens 20 spots for small-town applicants

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Kailey Cann, Alexa Schiewe and Sarah Shannahan compete in the trio tap (13 to 15 years) division of the Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack Music and Dance Festival organizers looking for new home for 300 trophies

Greendale Acres has partnered with Science World for this year’s Chilliwack Corn Maze design. (Greendale Acres)
Corn maze design features T. rex as Science World partners with Greendale Acres in Chilliwack

Service in the maternity ward at Chilliwack General Hospital will be disrupted over two weekends in August due to staffing issues. (The Progress file photo)
Service at Chilliwack General Hospital maternity ward to be disrupted in August

Images courtesy of Mission RCMP.
Mission RCMP seeks public’s help in suspicious sinking of ‘Sea Imp’