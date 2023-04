Mission RCMP is searching for 16-year-old Ashley Thibault, who was reported missing on Sunday (April 16). /Mission RCMP Photo

Ashley Thibault was reported missing on Sunday by close family members

Mission RCMP is searching for missing 16-year-old Ashley Thibault.

She was reported missing in Mission on Sunday (April 16) by close family members, police say.

Thibault is described as Caucasian, 5’ tall, 10o pounds, with shoulder-length dirty blonde hair.

Police say she is known to frequent the Mission area and possibly Burnaby.

Those with information are asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

Breaking Newsmissing personMission