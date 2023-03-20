Mission RCMP is searching for 50-year-old Joanne Bodai, who was reported missing on March 18. Bodai was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants and is described as 5’2 with black hair and brown eyes. / RCMP Photo

Mission RCMP searching for missing woman

Joanne Bodai was reported missing on March 18 and is described as 5’2 with black hair and brown eyes

The Mission RCMP is searching for a person reported missing on Saturday (March 18).

Joanne Bodai, 50, is described as a 5’2 First Nations woman with black hair and brown eyes. According to police, she was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The RCMP asks anyone with information about Bodai’s whereabouts to call 604-826-7161.

