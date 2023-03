The Mission detachment is trying to locate 14-year-old Elizabeth Sebastiano

The Mission RCMP is seeking the public’s help in trying to locate 14-year-old Elizabeth Sebastiano. /RCMP Photos

The Mission RCMP is looking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

Elizabeth Sebastiano was reported missing on Tuesday (Feb. 28.) and is described as a 14-year old Caucasian female with brown eyes and dyed red hair. She is 5 foot 8 and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Sebastiano’s whereabouts can contact the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

@dillon_white

dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personMission