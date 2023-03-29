Mission man loses $30,000 in cryptocurrency scam: RCMP

A Mission man was scammed out of $30,000 after he was persuaded to invest in a series of cryptocurrency purchases, the Mission RCMP says.

In the detachment’s weekly (March 20-26) crime report, police say a company pretending to be in Europe convinced the man to invest in cryptocurrency and provided fake results that showed profit.

When the man asked to withdraw his money, he realized it was a scam and reported to the RCMP. Police say no investments were actually made by the company and the money was gone.

Meanwhile on Thursday night (March 23), a woman was attacked by two men and had her car stolen outside of a Mission grocery store. The woman went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Mission RCMP say the vehicle fled the area and the driver crashed the truck into a parked car near First Avenue and Alder Street.

Officers located the 19-year-old driver from Alberta nearby and arrested him for several offences, including robbery and possession of stolen property. He was held in custody for a bail hearing. Police say his accomplice wasn’t found and an investigation is still ongoing.

READ MORE: Senior scam, cigarette heist and railway clog trouble Mission last week: RCMP

The Mission detachment also attended a call last Friday (March 24) where a 36-year-old Maple Ridge man hid in a ditch with some beers and pretended to be at home after crashing his car into a telephone pole.

Police were notified of the crash on Dewdney Trunk Road near Bell Street at 2:30 a.m., but no one was near the vehicle when officers arrived.

According to the news release, the RCMP called the owner, who said he was home and his vehicle was missing. However, police located the owner hiding in a ditch down the road from the wreck and he blew a ‘warn’ reading on a roadside screening device.

The man was issued a three-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded.

The Mission RCMP attended 273 calls from March 20-26. Other notable cases included a break-and-enter into a retail store on Logan Avenue and a solar panel theft from a bee-keeping operation.

@dillon_white

dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeMission