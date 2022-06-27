Mission man airlifted to hospital after suffering gunshot wound

Mission RCMP received a call to the home near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Maple Street for reports of a disturbance. Shane MacKichan photo.Mission RCMP received a call to the home near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Maple Street for reports of a disturbance. Shane MacKichan photo.
The air ambulance landed at Mission Secondary School’s field. Facebook photo.The air ambulance landed at Mission Secondary School’s field. Facebook photo.
A gunshot went off shortly after police entered the home for a disturbance call. Shane MacKichan photo.A gunshot went off shortly after police entered the home for a disturbance call. Shane MacKichan photo.
The air ambulance landed at Mission Secondary School’s field. Facebook photo.The air ambulance landed at Mission Secondary School’s field. Facebook photo.

A Mission man has been airlifted to hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mission RCMP received a call just before 10 a.m., June 27 for reports of screaming coming from inside a residential home near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Maple Street, said Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, media officer with the detachment.

“A door knock was conducted and a female answered. Officers entered the home and were met with what sounded like a single gunshot in an adjacent room,” Raaflaub said.

“It was quickly determined there was one adult male suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.”

Paramedics arrived and the man was taken to hospital via air ambulance. The helicopter landed at Mission Secondary School’s field.

Raaflaub said the investigation is in its preliminary stages, but there does not appear to be outstanding suspects, nor any threat to the public.

“If anyone in the area heard or observed anything that may be related to this incident, they are encouraged to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.”

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gun ViolenceMission

Previous story
Driver runs off after slamming stolen car into Chilliwack home

Just Posted

Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun captures video of a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Flood recovery forum in July brings together B.C. First Nations, local governments

Abbotsford’s Devon Toews celebrates with the Stanley Cup on Sunday (June 26). (Twitter photo)
Abbotsford’s Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche win Stanley Cup

Gas company workers had to be called in Sunday morning (June 26) after the black car in this picture ruptured it. The driver of the vehicle ran off moments after slamming it into a house on Gibson Road in Chilliwack. (Desirae Hall photo)
Driver runs off after slamming stolen car into Chilliwack home

Clayton Eheler. (Facebook)
Bail hearing set for Chilliwack gangster and cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler