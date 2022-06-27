Mission man airlifted to hospital after suffering gunshot wound

Mission RCMP received a call to the home near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Maple Street for reports of a disturbance. Shane MacKichan photo. The air ambulance landed at Mission Secondary School’s field. Facebook photo. A gunshot went off shortly after police entered the home for a disturbance call. Shane MacKichan photo. The air ambulance landed at Mission Secondary School’s field. Facebook photo.

A Mission man has been airlifted to hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mission RCMP received a call just before 10 a.m., June 27 for reports of screaming coming from inside a residential home near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Maple Street, said Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, media officer with the detachment.

“A door knock was conducted and a female answered. Officers entered the home and were met with what sounded like a single gunshot in an adjacent room,” Raaflaub said.

“It was quickly determined there was one adult male suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.”

Paramedics arrived and the man was taken to hospital via air ambulance. The helicopter landed at Mission Secondary School’s field.

Raaflaub said the investigation is in its preliminary stages, but there does not appear to be outstanding suspects, nor any threat to the public.

“If anyone in the area heard or observed anything that may be related to this incident, they are encouraged to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.”

