Missing Surrey man last seen in Vernon

RCMP and family concerned for 38-year-old’s well-being

Carlos Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, 2022. (Contributed)

Carlos Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, 2022. (Contributed)

The public’s help is sought in finding a Surrey man who was last seen in Vernon 15 days ago.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Carlos Ely Palmer.

Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, and police and Palmer’s family are concerned for his well-being.

The 38-year-old Hispanic male is five-foot-10-inches, weighs approximately 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Palmer, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Weapon prompts lockdown at Vernon schools

READ MORE: Major fire destroys two Vernon homes

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personSurreyVernon

Previous story
ALS Awareness Month: Society campaigns to make Canada No. 1 for clinical trials
Next story
Sister’s victim-impact statement recalls South Surrey mechanic as ‘outgoing, protective’

Just Posted

Homer Restaurant in downtown Chilliwack is closing after 54 years. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homer restaurant in downtown Chilliwack closing after 54 years

Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull, seen here at a Wheelchair Basketball Canada camp, will represent B.C. at junior nationals running June 10-12 in PEI. (Wheelchair Basketball Canada photo)
Chilliwack athletes to compete at wheelchair basketball junior nationals

A deliberately set fire in a vacant commercial building was reported in the 8400-block of Young Road on June 7, 2022. (City of Chilliwack web map)
Fire in vacant commercial building ‘deliberately set’ on Young Road: Chilliwack Fire Department

Bank failure on Hope River Road as of June 7, 2022 is one of 10 sites damaged by last fall’s atmospheric rivers. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Slope failures along Hope Slough, Camp Slough to cost Chilliwack $1.7 million in repairs