Samantha Auigbelle, 26, (at left) seen here with her mother, was last seen at the Alexander First Nation in Alberta on May 21, 2022, and her phone was last tracked to Cultus Lake near Chilliwack on May 26. (Submitted)

Missing Alberta woman’s cellphone tracked to Cultus Lake

Samantha Auigbelle’s cousin says ‘there is no reason for her to be in B.C.’

A missing Alberta woman not seen in five days might be in the Cultus Lake area.

Samantha Auigbelle of Alexander First Nation was last seen leaving her residence on foot on May 21 at about 11 p.m., RCMP said in a statement released this morning, according to St. Albert Today.

Auigbelle’s cousin Kayla White lives in Chilliwack but White has no idea why she would be here and she hasn’t heard from her either.

“She’s not a runaway. She’s not high risk. She doesn’t experiment with drugs. She doesn’t drink. There is no reason for her to be in B.C.,” White said. “None of this makes any sense at all.”

White said the RCMP tracked her cellphone to Burnaby two days ago and then to Cultus Lake yesterday. The phone went dead at around 9 p.m. yesterday, May 25.

Auigbelle is 5’9” and weighs about 210 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black three-quarter-length shirt. She was carrying an orange purse featuring different coloured stripes, and she was wearing a black pair of glasses, according to RCMP.

In the statement issued it said the Morinville RCMP and Auigbelle’s family are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with any information on Auigbelle’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or in Chilliwack call 604-792-4611.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

