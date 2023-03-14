Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, of Burnaby, has been reported missing by the Burnaby RCMP who believe he may be in the Okanagan. (Contributed)

Missing Burnaby man may be in Okanagan

Burnaby RCMP believe Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44, made his way to the Okanagan Valley

A missing Burnaby man may have ventured to the Okanagan Valley.

Burnaby RCMP issued a release Friday, March 10, asking for the public’s help in locating Xiao (Benson) Yang, 44. Yang has not been seen by his family for quite some time, however, they’ve always kept in touch through e-mail.

On Tuesday, March 13, police issued a second release saying they believe Yang is in the Okanagan.

“We have information to believe Benson is somewhere in the Okanagan,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP. “Please contact police with any information.”

Yang is Asian with a moustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a black hoodie underneath.

Yang is five-foot-seven, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

His family have concerns for his well-being and is asking for anyone that may have seen him to please contact the police.

If you see Benson, please call your local police. If you have information on his whereabouts, please call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2023-7837. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

