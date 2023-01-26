Shaunna-Rae Johnson of Abbotsford, who was last seen on Jan. 4, was found deceased on Wednesday (Jan. 25). (Police handout)

Shaunna-Rae Johnson of Abbotsford, who was last seen on Jan. 4, was found deceased on Wednesday (Jan. 25). (Police handout)

Missing Abbotsford woman found dead; foul play ruled out

Shaunna-Rae Johnson, 57, was last seen on Jan. 4

A 57-year-old woman reported missing in Abbotsford has been found deceased, police said Thursday afternoon (Jan. 26).

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said officers located Shaunna-Rae Johnson on Wednesday (Jan. 25), and her death is not considered suspicious.

Walker did not specify where Johnson had been found.

The APD issued a press release on Tuesday (Jan. 24), asking for the public’s help in trying to locate Johnson. She had last been seen in the 2700 block of Gladys Avenue on Jan. 4.

Police said Johnson’s disappearance was “entirely out of character” and they were concerned for her well-being.

Walker thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police ask for public’s help to find missing woman Shaunna-Rae Johnson


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsmissing person

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Farnworth says more info needed before making decision on Surrey’s policing future
Next story
Ex-Langley teacher made child cry, talked about how awful class was in front of kids

Just Posted

Shaunna-Rae Johnson of Abbotsford, who was last seen on Jan. 4, was found deceased on Wednesday (Jan. 25). (Police handout)
Missing Abbotsford woman found dead; foul play ruled out

Former UBC Thunderbird’s football team running back Ben Cummings. (UBC Thunderbirds)
Sexual assault charges stayed against Abbotsford football player and 2 others

The Vancouver Law Courts (Keri Coles/Black Press Media)
Former Abbotsford man who ran Ponzi scheme loses bid to overturn $9.5M payment

The British Columbia Elite Hockey League’s U18 Showcase occurs in Abbotsford from Friday (Jan. 27) to Sunday (Jan. 29).
BCEHL U18 showcase hosted in Abbotsford this weekend