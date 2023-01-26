Missing Abbotsford woman found dead; foul play ruled out

Shaunna-Rae Johnson, 57, was last seen on Jan. 4

A 57-year-old woman reported missing in Abbotsford has been found deceased, police said Thursday afternoon (Jan. 26).

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said officers located Shaunna-Rae Johnson on Wednesday (Jan. 25), and her death is not considered suspicious.

Walker did not specify where Johnson had been found.

The APD issued a press release on Tuesday (Jan. 24), asking for the public’s help in trying to locate Johnson. She had last been seen in the 2700 block of Gladys Avenue on Jan. 4.

Police said Johnson’s disappearance was “entirely out of character” and they were concerned for her well-being.

Walker thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation.

