Missing 48-year-old Chilliwack man was last seen operating boat on Harrison River

Patrick Jordan’s boat was located on a sandbar in the river but was empty: Agassiz RCMP

Patrick Jordan, 48, of Chilliwack was last seen operating a boat on the Harrison River in the Kilby area on March 30, 2023. (RCMP handout)

Agassiz RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a Chilliwack man who has gone missing.

Patrick Jordan, 48, was last seen operating a boat on the Harrison River in the Kilby area on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

RCMP describe Jordan as a Caucasian man with grey hair and blue eyes. He is 165 cm (5’ 5”) tall and weighs 66 kgs (146 pounds).

His boat was located on a sandbar in the river but was empty, said Sgt. Mike Sargent, RCMP spokesperson.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Jordan, they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

“Police and family are concerned for Patrick Jordan’s well-being,” said Sgt. Sargent.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patrick Jordan is urged to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RCMP file #2023-12044.

