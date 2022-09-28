Mike McClatchy is running for a seat on Chilliwack council

‘We can do better to address the challenges arising because of our rapid growth,’ candidate says

Mike McClatchy is letting his name stand in the 2022 election for city council. (Mike McClatchy campaign)

Local entrepreneur and long-time Chilliwack resident Mike McLatchy is running for a seat on city council in the upcoming municipal elections to contribute positive changes.

“I’ve thought long and hard about running for public office,” McLatchy said in a press release.

“Chilliwack has changed immensely, and my goal is to work hard with the city council team to ensure we grow our infrastructure and systems now and in the future, while maintaining our values and community spirit,” said McLatchy.

McLatchy is a community leader, having volunteered with Chilliwack Football Club for more than 25 years, including as a board member. He’s an active member and past-president of the Chilliwack Fraser Rotary Club and volunteers his time to many worthwhile causes including Meals on Wheels, Accessible Playgrounds, Rotary Trail Cleanup and painting the Gwynne Vaughan Park Pavilion.

“I believe we can do better to address the challenges arising because of our rapid growth.

“I am running for city council because I can make an impact and contribute to positive changes for the good of families, businesses, and the community.”

McLatchy understands both the needs and frustrations of business owners.

He started Fairfield Island Plumbing and Heating 25 years ago, and has supported the development of the Paramount Project, local schools, and District 1881.

Recently, he and a friend re-opened the Lindell Beach General Store with the hope that the store and adjacent park area will become a local gathering place again. His most high-profile venture, The Twisted Thistle Restaurant, “sadly became a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

McClatchy is part of the Chilliwack Health Foundation’s 500 Club, and a major sponsor of the Chilliwack Hospice Society, Children’s Charitable Foundation, The Salvation Army and Chilliwack Community Services. He also donates sports equipment to underprivileged local youth and through Rotary International is a multiple Paul Harris Fellow.

“I am all about getting things done. I am most definitely not a procrastinator. I listen to people and take advice before I make a final decision.

“I believe I am the right man at the right time to help lead Chilliwack and I look forward to continuing my life of ‘service before self’ for the good of Chilliwack.”

chwkcampaign2022@gmail.com or www.mikemclatchy.com

