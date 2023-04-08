Meridian Farm Market raising money for Canucks Autism Network

Annual fundraiser goes to end of month, with donation barbecue on April 29

Meridian Farm Market is running its annual fundraiser for Canucks Autism Network throughout the month of April. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

While some people were busy playing jokes on April 1, Meridian Farm Market kicked off its annual fundraiser for Canucks Autism Network (CAN), which Meridian’s marketing manager, Bryan Candy, explained is no laughing matter to them.

“Since 2015, Meridian’s CFO, Brody McDearmid, has spearheaded the annual Meridian fundraiser as CAN has had a personal impact on his family’s lives,” explained Candy.

“At age four, Brody’s son, David, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and became the inspiration for Meridian’s commitment to CAN as well as the fundraiser each year.”

Last year, this month-long campaign raised a total of $33,493, and Candy hopes that they can do just as well this year, explaining that they’ve set a goal of $35,000.

These donations go to CAN in order to help provide year-round recreational and social programs to individuals and families directly impacted by autism.

During the entire month of April, a dollar will be donated from every pound of chicken wings sold. Purchasing blueberries, blue corn tortilla chips, or Rice Crispy treats will also contribute a dollar to the fundraiser.

This fundraiser incorporates all of the Meridian Farm Market locations, including Ralph’s Farm Market in Langley.

There will also be a donation barbecue hosted at Ralph’s Farm Market on April 29 in order to wrap up the fundraiser. This barbecue will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will include a silent auction and prize wheel.

Meridian Farm Market is located at:

• 11980 227 St., Maple Ridge

• 2020 Oxford Connector, Port Coquitlam

• 20330 88 Ave., Langley Twp

• 15355 24 Ave., Surrey

• 1202A 56 St., Delta

• 1449 Marine Dr., North Vancouver

• 7221 Park St., Mission

• 22728 Fraser Hwy., Langley Twp (Ralph’s Farm Market)