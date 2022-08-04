Memorial created for 19-year-old skateboarder following fatal collision in east Chilliwack

Residents at intersection of Nevin and Ford roads now demanding a 4-way stop be installed

A memorial of nine bouquets of flowers sits at the corner of Nevin and Ford roads in Rosedale on Aug. 4, 2022 where, on Aug. 1, a 19-year-old woman on a skateboard was hit by a pickup truck. She later died in hospital. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A memorial has been set up for a 19-year-old woman who died after being struck by pickup truck in the east Chilliwack community of Rosedale on B.C. Day while riding a skateboard.

By 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, nine bouquets of flowers had been placed at the southwest corner of Nevin and Ford roads where the tragic collision occurred less than three days earlier.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 where there was a collision involving a pickup truck and the young woman on a skateboard.

READ MORE: Female skateboarder, 19, dead following collision with pickup truck in east Chilliwack

She was seriously injured and transported to hospital where she died a few hours later.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and is cooperating with RCMP. The investigation remains ongoing and police are determining whether or not alcohol was a contributing factor.

Folks on social media who live or work in the area stated they often see vehicles going 80 to 100 kilometres per hour along the country roads, some ignoring stop signs.

A woman who lives near the intersection and who contacted The Progress stated she and other neighbours are all demanding that a four-way stop be installed at Nevin and Ford roads. Currently, it’s a two-way stop for traffic on Nevin Road.

Ford and Nevin roads in Rosedale in east Chilliwack near where a woman on a skateboard was struck at approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. She later died in hospital. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Within the 10 minutes that The Chilliwack Progress was at the intersection on the morning of Aug. 4, four pedestrians walked through the area.

“The Chilliwack RCMP would like to express our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and community members who knew the young woman lost in this tragic event,” Sgt. Mike Sargent stated in an email to The Chilliwack Progress.

BC Emergency Health Services, Chilliwack Fire Department and Chilliwack RCMP all responded to the collision.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackfatal collision