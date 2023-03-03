B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Interior on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Members of an Afghan refugee family killed in multi-vehicle crash in B.C.

Premier, transportation minister react to tragedy, offer condolences

Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia’s Interior on Wednesday.

Premier David Eby says the deaths involve layers of tragedy for the victims, their families and others who knew them.

RCMP say a Ford F150 truck crossed the centre line on Highway 5 near Clearwater, side-swiped a pickup hauling a trailer, then slammed into a Ford Escape whose occupants included recent refugees.

Three people were killed in the Escape, while two others were seriously hurt.

Police say road conditions were not a factor in the crash, and while the driver of the F150 is co-operating with the investigation, it’s unclear why the person’s vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane.

B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says he was deeply saddened to hear about the crash and extends his condolences to the family and friends of those involved.

RELATED: 3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

BC legislaturefatal collision

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coquihalla Highway closed southbound due to vehicle incident
Next story
3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

Just Posted

Seniors and volunteers gather during a recent Coffee with Seniors meetup hosted by Streams Foundation Canada. (Facebook/ Streams Foundation Canada)
Chilliwack organization offers free ‘Coffee with Seniors’ program, opportunity to socialize

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)
Coquihalla Highway closed southbound due to vehicle incident

Larke Miller (left) and Amber Harper-Young are performing as part of Jest Ladies Comedy presented by Fraser Valley Comedy on March 31. (Photo of Amber Harper-Young taken by Jessica Chin King photo; images submitted by Fraser Valley Comedy)
Lots of laughs as Jest Ladies Comedy returns to Chilliwack stage

Fraser Valley-based First Transit bus drivers have voted 98 per cent in favour of job action following a strike vote on Dec. 19. Job action has been escalating as talks continue. (File photo)
Fraser Valley transit strike action could escalate to full walk-out, says CUPE