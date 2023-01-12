Meetcha at the 5 now in place at Five Corners in Chilliwack

Giant 5 piece was constructed out of metal and bicarbonate, with a bird and a berry in the cutout

Meetcha at the 5 at Five Corners is the latest public art installation by City of Chilliwack. ( Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack’s latest public art piece is now in place at Five Corners.

The $60,000 lit-from-within artwork called ‘Meetcha at the 5’ was installed on Thursday (Jan. 12).

The artwork is by Chilliwack art and design team David and Krista Kilvert, and their design was chosen over nine other designs for the coveted space by Chilliwack’s public art advisory committee.

The artwork is meant to “pay homage to Chilliwack’s growth from a small riverboat landing to a vibrant and expanding urban Fraser Valley community,” according to the original staff report.

The metal base features historical and interpretive details about Chilliwack as well as recognition in Halq’emeylem of its siting on the unceded traditional territory of the Stólō people. The artwork has a sculptured bird and red berry in the cutout, and was constructed out of metal and bicarbonate.

It was approved by the majority of the public art advisory committee but then it went back for reconsideration when some members of council had some questions. The public art advisory committee put the proponents through a rigorous qualification process, and again chose the Meetcha at the 5.

Art is always subjective was the message from the committee, the majority of which remained supportive of it.

