Meal assistance program for Chilliwack seniors from a little meat shop with heart

‘Our Daily Bread’ from Tydel Foods will see Chilliwack seniors receive one free, healthy meal a week

Tydel Foods owner Brigida Crosbie helps customer Joann Gianforte, who said she wouldn’t be able to afford her bills if it wasn’t for the deals she gets at the shop. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The little downtown meat shop known as Tydel Foods is stepping up again for Chilliwack seniors in need.

A new meal assistance program ‘Our Daily Bread’ will see low-income seniors receive one free, healthy meal per week, prepared and delivered by a community volunteer.

“I have to believe by this community coming together, and helping each other, that it will make the difference that so many people need,” said Tydel Foods owner Brigida Crosbie.

Lots of people have been telling her they are struggling with food prices and inflation.

Crosbie, a retired nurse, started the venture to help those in need. It began with food shared from the trunk of her car, then she moved to a space with another business in Sardis, before settling into the storefront downtown last year.

At the shop they offer a ‘Seniors’ package’ discounted for $50 for low-income seniors, with enough food to last a month, which also can be purchased by customers for $100 to help subsidize the community programs.

Now the new ‘Our Daily Bread’ program will bring community volunteers into the effort to help prevent elders from going hungry in their neighbourhoods.

It’s timely since it’s estimated that one in six older adults in Canada is dealing with food insecurity issues daily, Crosbie said.

“Our food assistance program is designed to help seniors in need to access nutritionally balanced food and meals,” she said.

Seniors will be paired with a community volunteer who will bring them a free meal.

“This is a fabulous way to build relationships and to give a senior, who may be skipping meals to pay for their medication and the roof over their head, the gift of your friendship and the gift of continued pride and dignity.”

Low-income seniors can sign up for ‘Our Daily Bread’ in person in the shop, 45766 Patten Ave or by calling or texting 604-316-6015, along with those who wish to become program volunteers to make and deliver a weekly meal.

City of Chilliwackfood securitySeniors