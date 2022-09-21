Mark Zs Net Worth Has Plunged in 2022

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has plummeted by $70 billion in 2022, so far.

Business Insider reports that the drop has bumped Zuckerberg down to the 20th richest person in the world. At the start of the year, the Facebook founder’s estimated worth was at $125 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. That number has since fallen to $55.3 billion, a loss of over 55 per cent.

Forbes now estimates the Meta CEO’s net worth at $55.3 billion.

The past 12 months have been tumultuous for Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus.

The company announced it would shift to a ‘metaverse’ and unveiled a massive rebrand in October of 2021.

Subscribe to Today In BC Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

Following the announcement, Facebook went on to report its first-ever decline in users. In the last quarter of 2021, the social media platform lost nearly one million daily active users. In the second quarter, Meta’s net income dropped 36 per cent, resulting in a loss of over $3 billion.

This year, Meta has cut down on hiring amid an economic downturn, which has sent shockwaves through the tech sector. According to Reuters, Meta reduced its hiring target for engineers in 2022 by nearly a third.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Technology

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack man selling orange t-shirts to ‘blast awareness’ about residential school trauma
Next story
UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Wildfire behind homes on Promontory in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Intensive Support & Resource worker Nick Bello, (left to right) is: Pat Giasson (Team Leader for Youth Probation - MCFD); Jaylene Thompson; Trevin Charlie, Shayla Malloway-Seward, and Envy Malloway-Seward.
Mentorship program for Stó:lō youth comes of age after a decade

Chilliwack Chiefs
Mainland Cup adds regular season intrigue for Chilliwack Chiefs

Shawn E. Baginski with his 2022 orange shirt, designed by his cousin, Evan Aster Sr. with the theme ‘Spirit of our Ancestors.’ (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack man selling orange t-shirts to ‘blast awareness’ about residential school trauma

Firefighters extinguish a wildfire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Wildfire behind homes on Promontory in Chilliwack